New weight restriction for Grade II listed Alrewas bridge
- Published
An additional weight restriction is to be introduced on an historic, 200-year-old Grade II listed bridge as restoration work nears completion.
An eight-month repair programme was carried out on Chetwynd Bridge, near Alrewas, Staffordshire, after ironwork began to deteriorate.
An initial assessment found an 18-tonne restriction was needed to prevent further issue.
But the limit now needs to be made 7.5 tonnes, says the county council.
A new bypass road bridge, expected to cost more than £15m, is being planned.
Staffordshire County Council said it was looking for funding opportunities for the design and construction.
