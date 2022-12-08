Growing steelworks helping inmates get jobs
A rapidly-expanding steel company is working with a Staffordshire prison to help inmates get back into work.
Total Construction Supplies has joined up with HMP Oakwood as it opens a new £4m base in Cannock which has created 57 new jobs so far.
Turnover at the firm has doubled after it secured major contracts with HS2 and highways, housing and nuclear infrastructure projects.
The company plans to recruit 60 more people over the next year.
Cannock is the firm's sixth site, with others in the West Midlands, Ilkeston and France.
Three people on temporary release from HMP Oakwood are working with the company to gain new skills and get jobs straight after finishing their sentences.
"This got us thinking and we went one stage further by investing in a welding workshop within the prison," said Craig Gibbons, who set the firm up in 1998 with Matthew Hague.
'Second chance'
It allowed them to gain an insight into what being a welder in the future could look like, he said.
"Giving people a second chance is important. If they want to succeed, we will give them the tools and the opportunity to do so," said Mr Gibbons.
Mr Hague said: "There's a lot of talk about the UK heading for recession, but we're not seeing this, especially with the products we supply being so important for completing infrastructure projects all over the UK."
Mr Hague and Mr Gibbons set up Total Construction Supplies in 1998 to provide PPE and construction accessories to customers in the West Midlands.
They later moved into manufacturing prefabricated reinforcement steel for national infrastructure projects.
Cannock Chase MP Amanda Milling will officially open the new factory on Walkmill Lane on Friday.
