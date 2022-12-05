Stoke-on-Trent's Wade Ceramics sheds 130 staff
- Published
Stoke-on-Trent pottery firm Wade Ceramics is making 130 staff redundant just weeks before Christmas, it has been revealed.
City MP Jo Gideon confirmed the jobs were being axed, months after the firm's boss said its annual energy bill had risen by £500,000.
Ms Gideon said she was "actively working" to set up a jobs fair tailored to the needs of those affected.
The firm has not commented but it has ceased to trade, administrators say.
They added problems began for Wade - a supplier to the drinks industry - with the loss of a "major customer at the start of the year".
GMB union bosses said it was "a scandal" its members at the firm were facing redundancy at this time of year.
Ms Gideon, Conservative member for Stoke Central, said: "There is never a good time to lose your job, but in the run up to Christmas it is particularly hard.
"I know there are people who have worked in Wade for many years and it is sad to see this local ceramics firm close down after so long."
She said she was "urgently" working with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to set up the jobs fair.
"[It will be] specifically tailored to those who have lost their jobs at Wade, to try and find them new employment without delay," she explained.
"I'm sure though that all those who have been affected will have transferrable skills which will be valued by other local employers."
A spokesman for joint administrators BDO LLP Business Restructuring Partners Kerry Bailey and James Stephen said: "Due to the loss of a major customer at the start of the year, as well as current economic challenges including rising energy and supply costs, the directors concluded the business was no longer viable in its current form and regrettably the company has ceased to trade."
Wendy Grieveson, GMB Midlands organiser, said the union was holding sessions with its members at the firm.
"The government must act now to support the Stoke ceramic industry, as part of urgent support for energy intensive industries and manufacturing," she added.
In August, Paul Farmer, Wade managing director, said the rise in energy costs had made things "very, very difficult".
"We focus on the little things and try to get people to switch everything off, but it is such a small drop in the ocean when it comes to the level of usage the industry has," he said.
"It is huge and we have had no help from the government at all."
One of its factories ran 24 hours a day and he said the only action it could take to cut energy use was to stop production.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk