Rugeley woman 'devastated' after Motability car stolen
- Published
A disabled woman says she is devastated by the loss of her specially adapted car, stolen from her driveway.
Maggie Causer, 71, who suffered a spinal cord injury in a cycling accident in France in 2006, drives a Motability Ford Mondeo.
But the car was taken from outside her home in Rugeley, Staffordshire, at about 18:45 GMT on 28 November.
It comes as Staffordshire Police says there has been an increase in vehicle thefts over the last 12 months.
Mrs Causer, who is paralysed from the chest down, said she was in the back of her bungalow, and her husband David was in the garage, when thieves got into the house and took the car keys from their kitchen.
Her husband heard a noise and saw the car being driven away.
Mrs Causer said she was now unable to travel without her husband's assistance, and faced a six-month wait for a new car adapted to her needs.
"It isn't just any old car, it is a lifeline which has been taken away," she said.
"I've always been a very independent person and this has taken that away... the very fact that they came into the house has also made us more safety conscious."
While the car itself was insured, the contents were not, and inside was the battery to a trike used by Mrs Causer who said it would cost £650 to replace.
Her blue badge was also taken.
Staffordshire Police said from 1 January to 30 November there had been 2,311 motor vehicle thefts, up 54% on the previous 12 months.
Det Insp Pete Cooke said the force had not found any specific causes for the local rise, which was consistent with a national upward trend.
The force said in most cases, offenders were targeting keyless vehicles and were using cloning devices to get into them.
It said the public could protect cars by storing keys in a faraday pouch, which blocked the rogue signal.
It added that where possible, motorists should try to keep their car in view of CCTV and ensure it was locked.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk