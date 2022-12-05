Stoke-on-Trent man jailed for punching and killing brother
A man has been jailed after admitting killing his brother with a punch.
Martin Bevilagua, now 46, hit his older brother Jozef twice at his home in Lewis Street, Stoke-on-Trent, in June 2021, police said.
Jozef, 46, of Northamptonshire, was visiting when an argument broke out between them in the early hours. He later died in hospital.
Martin Bevilagua was jailed for two and a half years at Stafford Crown Court on Friday after admitting manslaughter.
Det Con Lee Cartwright, from Staffordshire Police, said: "This was a tragic case and we'd like to offer our condolences to Jozef's friends and family."
