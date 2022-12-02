Missing Staffordshire boy, 12, found 'safe and well'
Police investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old say he has been found safe and well.
The boy from the Staffordshire Moorlands had been missing from home since Sunday.
He was discovered on Thursday after last being seen, according to South Yorkshire Police, in the Parson Cross area of Sheffield.
A man, 46, arrested on suspicion of child abduction has been released on bail.
