Former Cheshire police officer accused of sexual misconduct
A former police officer has been accused of abusing his position for a sexual purpose.
Jordan Masterson, 26, previously of Cheshire Constabulary, is charged with misconduct in public office.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised the charge following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police conduct (IOPC).
Mr Masterson is due to appear before magistrates in Warrington on 21 December.
