Funding of £9m to help people at risk of homelessness
- Published
Hundreds more people at risk of being homeless are to get a safe place to live thanks to a £9m investment.
West Midlands Combined Authority said its funds would allow social enterprise Cornerstone to buy 55 more properties to help those desperately needing accommodation.
It works to provide a cost-effective alternative for those who would stay in emergency hotel accommodation instead.
The Tamworth-based group said the investment would be lifechanging.
They can include houses and apartments up for sale on the regional housing market and properties that are already leased by Cornerstone. Such places to live will be refurbished after being bought.
Since starting in 2018 the social enterprise has housed more than 500 families and individuals, including homeless veterans, victims of domestic violence, families with disabled children and those brought to the UK under the Afghanistan resettlement scheme.
It works closely with councils to "provide a more stable, cost-effective alternative for those who would otherwise be placed in emergency accommodation" in hotels, the combined authority stated.
It added this helps to reduce pressure on council housing waiting lists by "providing a wider choice of emergency or temporary accommodation".
West Midlands mayor Andy Street said Cornerstone's work was "incredibly important".
He added this was "not just for those people who are, or at risk of becoming homeless but also for our local councils by providing them with a high quality but cheaper alternative to using local hotels".
