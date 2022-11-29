CT scanner bid to cut Stafford County Hospital waiting times
A hospital is planning to bring in a new CT scanner in a bid to significantly reduce waiting times.
Plans for a portable CT scanner module at Stafford's County Hospital have been submitted to the borough council by the hospital trust.
If approved, the single-storey facility would be in a rear service yard with access to its MRI/imaging department.
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust said demand for the scans had increased.
The trust said the module would be positioned as close to the exit doors as possible, adding it needed permission for permanent concrete pad foundations and an access ramp, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"There is an increasing demand for CT scans within County Hospital which has accumulated a lengthy waiting list for patients," a statement from the trust said.
"Providing the hospital with an additional CT scanner will significantly reduce the waiting time and allow County Hospital to take on more patients."
CT scans were a vital part of the diagnostic process, it said, adding the speed of diagnosis could be beneficial for a patient's health.
Earlier this year, it was reported hundreds of people in Staffordshire were waiting for planned treatments, and there was particular pressure in some areas of cancer treatment.
