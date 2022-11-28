Teens bailed after car went into Congleton Christmas market
Three teenagers arrested after a car went into a pedestrianised area where a Christmas market was being held have been bailed.
Shoppers in Congleton were alarmed when a Volkswagen Golf turned down Bridge Street on Saturday afternoon, Cheshire Police said.
No-one was hurt and the car was later found abandoned.
Two boys, aged 16, and a girl, 15, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.
They have been released on conditional bail.
Insp Jim Adams said it was not terror-related and urged witnesses to come forward.
