Disappearance of Staffordshire boy prompts police appeal

Mark MoorhouseStaffordshire Police
Mark Moorhouse was last seen on Sunday evening, said police

Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy following his disappearance at the weekend.

The Staffordshire force said Mark Moorhouse, from Flash, was last seen at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers.

The force said people could get in touch by phoning 101 or sending a direct message to its official Twitter account.

