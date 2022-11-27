Congleton shoppers 'alarmed' in Christmas market incident
- Published
Three men have been arrested after a car turned down a pedestrianised area of a town during a Christmas market.
The Volkswagen Golf turned down Bridge Street in Congleton where the market was taking place, police said.
It happened shortly after 16:00 GMT on Saturday, "causing alarm to shoppers and residents," said Cheshire Police.
No-one was hurt during the incident, which is not being treated as terror-related, the force said.
The car was later found abandoned, police added.
Three men remain in police custody.
Officers were at the scene on Saturday evening "providing a highly visible presence to reassure people".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.