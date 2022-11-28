Hanley Park to plant tree from late Queen's 'Tree of Trees' sculpture
A sapling which formed part of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee "Canopy of Trees" sculpture is to be planted.
The tree will be planted in Hanley Park, Stoke-on-Trent later after being gifted in a pot engraved with Her late Majesty's cypher.
The Canopy of Trees was a sculpture made up of 350 saplings, all of which are being sent across the UK.
City council leader Abi Brown said it was an "incredible honour" for the city to be a recipient.
"The Queen's Green Canopy inspired over a million trees to be planted nationally over the course of five months, with 11,000 trees being planted in Stoke-on-Trent," she said.
"It's wonderful that the community's efforts are being recognised once again, especially those of the volunteers who give their time every week and do so much to keep the park so welcoming all year round," Tom Pine from Friends of Hanley Park said.
The tree planting will be performed by His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire Mr Ian Dudson CBE KStJ.
