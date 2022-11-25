Staffordshire to have more 'warm spaces' opened up
More so-called warm spaces have been opened in Staffordshire where people can "meet others and feel less alone", organisers say.
Liz Dipple, chaplaincy director at Rising Brook Community Church in Stafford, said she hoped they would offer support to people "isolated at home" in difficult times.
It is one of four community churches in the county to open its doors.
They will also provide support with benefits and debt management.
Ms Dipple said: "I think, socially, it's really helping people to meet others and feel less alone."
Her church is open from 10:00 to 15:00 every day and she said it offered "a nice cup of tea or coffee and soup at lunch".
Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire councillor for communities, said the authority was aware of "many people and families across Staffordshire are struggling to pay to heat their homes this winter".
She also believed it made a difference "to sit somewhere warm and chat to other people".
