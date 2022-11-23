Stoke City's Josh Tymon issues appeal after house burgled
Stoke City player Josh Tymon has issued an appeal, after saying everything in his house "of value" was taken in a burglary.
The wing-back, 23, said watches, jewellery and a Range Rover Sport SVR were stolen between 20:00 GMT on Friday and 02:30 GMT on Saturday.
Writing on Instagram, the Championship footballer said he "would appreciate if everyone could keep their eyes out".
Cheshire Constabulary said a burglary took place at a property in Knutsford.
Thieves gained entry and a "quantity of bags, shoes, jewellery and a Range Rover were taken", the force added.
PC Ben Dickinson said it had "several inquiries" under way "to locate the offenders and bring them to justice".
Mr Tymon, who joined the club from Hull City in 2017, wrote: "Not something I want to be writing but unfortunately you can't have anything in this world.
"On Friday 18th November our house in Cheshire was broken into whilst we were away, between the hours of 8pm-2:30am.
"They've smashed through the back door taken everything in the house of value! High value watches / jewellery/ bags/ shoes.
"But most importantly they've stolen our Range Rover Sport SVR (Urban dark grey/blue) We know this is a long shot but would appreciate if everyone could keep their eyes out (it may now very well have different number plates)."
He added "please share this and let us know if anything that may help in the investigation".
