Hunt for driver after biker hurt in Bucknall hit-and-run
- Published
The driver of a car is being hunted by police after a motorcyclist was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Stoke-on-Trent.
The victim was on a silver Honda bike when it was in collision with a silver Alfa Romeo on Twigg Street, Bucknall, police said.
A passer-by flagged down an ambulance and paramedics checked the rider who suffered minor injuries in the crash, on Wednesday at about 07:15 GMT.
The car had left by the time officers arrived at the scene, the force said.
