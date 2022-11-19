Lichfield pedestrianisation trial to begin in new year
Parts of a city centre will be pedestrianised from the start of 2023 in a bid to improve air quality and get more people out of their cars.
The 18-month trial will begin in Lichfield, Staffordshire, on 1 January, the district council says.
Vehicles will be restricted from accessing seven streets from midday until 21:00 each day.
Information from the trial will be used to consider permanent pedestrianisation in the city, the council says.
The seven routes are Market Street, Tamworth Street, Conduit Street, Breadmarket Street, Bore Street, Dam Street and Bird Street.
The council says the trial will be monitored and include talks with residents and businesses to gauge feedback.
