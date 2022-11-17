Blythe Bridge road to close for four months of resurfacing
A main road through a village in Staffordshire will be closed for four months for resurfacing work, a council has confirmed.
The scheme to improve the A521 Uttoxeter Road in Blythe Bridge will begin on Monday and temporary traffic lights will be used to begin with.
But from 14 January until 17 May, the road will be shut completely.
Access to home and businesses on both sides will be maintained during the closure, the county council said.
The scheme will include road and pavement resurfacing work alongside drain repairs and kerbing, councillor David Williams said.
"Highways crews will be doing everything they can to minimise any inconvenience during the works," he added.
