Ukraine war: Inquest told Briton Jordan Gatley shot by Russian sniper
- Published
A former British soldier taught members of his foreign regiment in Ukraine how to use a weapon they deployed moments after he died, his inquest heard.
Jordan Gatley, 24, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was shot by a Russian sniper on 10 June in the eastern city of Severodonetsk.
Volunteers he had been fighting with then fought attackers with an anti-tank weapon thanks to his guidance.
His parents told Oxford Coroner's Court they "miss him dearly".
Mr Gatley served in the Third Battalion of the Rifles for six years and joined the war effort in Ukraine in March.
The hearing was watched by his parents, Dean and Sally Gatley, via a videolink and his mother said in a statement he "always wanted to be a soldier from a young age".
"He told us he was going to Ukraine to do whatever he could to help the people of Ukraine," she added
'He saved their lives'
Mrs Gatley said a member of her son's regiment told her what happened as he was helping his unit clear bombed buildings.
"Jordan was coming down the stairwell of one building, he was ahead of his crew when he was shot," she told his inquest.
"The crew then deployed an anti-tank weapon, which they had been taught by Jordan to use the week before. They felt he had saved their lives."
Senior coroner Darren Salter ruled Mr Gatley was "killed while on active service for the Ukrainian army".
