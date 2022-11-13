Remembrance Sunday events held in region
Events to mark Remembrance Sunday have been held, with parades returning to the West Midlands for the first time since before the pandemic.
A remembrance service and parade took place at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.
Seven parades were held in Sandwell before services and a two-minute silence at memorials at 11:00 GMT.
Other processions included those at Coventry, Shrewsbury Castle and Bromyard in Herefordshire.
