Remembrance Sunday events held in region

Members of staff from the National Memorial Arboretum as well as members of the military lay wreaths after the Remembrance Sunday service therePA Media
Members of staff from the National Memorial Arboretum and members of the military laid wreaths after the service there

Events to mark Remembrance Sunday have been held, with parades returning to the West Midlands for the first time since before the pandemic.

A remembrance service and parade took place at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

Seven parades were held in Sandwell before services and a two-minute silence at memorials at 11:00 GMT.

Other processions included those at Coventry, Shrewsbury Castle and Bromyard in Herefordshire.

A veteran was pictured during the service at the National Memorial Arboretum
People paid their respects at Stoke Cenotaph
A formal wreath-laying and parade ceremony was held at Stoke Cenotaph
There was a parade in Bromyard, Herefordshire, that ended at St Peter's Church
In Warwickshire, crowds gathered at Nuneaton's War Memorial and elsewhere

