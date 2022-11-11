Man jailed for killing retired priest in Stafford hospital attack
A man who admitted killing a retired priest in an attack at a hospital has been jailed.
Oliver Kemp, 82, from Stone, Staffordshire, died after he was assaulted at County Hospital in Stafford on 17 February last year.
Joseph David Phillips pleaded guilty at Stafford Crown Court in July to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
He was sentenced on Thursday to seven years and one month in prison.
The 33-year-old, of Riverside Mews, Stafford, had previously denied a charge of murder.
"This was a tragic incident for all involved," Det Ch Insp Cheryl Hannan from Staffordshire Police said.
"Our thoughts remain with those that knew and loved Father Kemp."
