Derelict Stoke-on-Trent pottery works set to become retirement village
A derelict pottery factory could be turned into a retirement village under plans submitted to Stoke-on-Trent City Council.
The proposals would use £6.5m from the government's Levelling Up Fund to redevelop the Crown Works in Longton.
The site was used to make earthenware by the Tams Group until it shut in 2006.
Proposals from Ovi Homes Ltd would see it turned into 62 apartments for people aged over 55.
Under the designs submitted to the city council, part of the existing building would be kept as a facade, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A landscaped courtyard would also be created in the middle of the development.
The scheme is one of several that were awarded a total of £56m by the government in 2021 to build hundreds of new homes and restore historic buildings in the city.
