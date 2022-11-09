Eight arrested over disorder in Stoke after Midlands football derby
Six men and two youths were arrested following Birmingham City's win over Stoke City.
Staffordshire Police said the arrests happened after Saturday's game, which Stoke lost 1-2 at home.
The arrests included a 35-year-old Stoke man who was held on suspicion of violent disorder.
An 18-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of racially-aggravated harassment and later granted conditional police bail.
The other people arrested were released under investigation, including a man, 33 and from Dudley, who was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs.
The Championship match took place at the city's Bet365 stadium.
Four other arrests were on suspicion of affray and one man, from Tamworth, was held on suspicion of possession of a flare at a sporting venue and an offensive weapon in a public place, police said.
PC Benjamin Greensides, dedicated football officer for the force, said: "I'd like to thank the vast majority of the attending fans, both home and away, whose behaviour was exemplary before, during and after the match.
"The minority of individuals who caused a small number of disturbances were dealt with quickly and appropriately.
"This type of behaviour is always disappointing and can often spoil the experience of genuine supporters."
