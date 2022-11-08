Stoke-on-Trent Christmas tree blows down in high winds
A large Christmas tree in Stoke-on-Trent city centre toppled over in strong winds a day after being put up.
The trunk of the 8m-tall tree snapped overnight during stormy weather, the local council said.
It was taken to Stafford Street on Monday but had not yet been decorated in preparation for the festive period.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council is now searching for a new location in Hanley where the tree can be displayed after the fall damaged the current site.
"We are extremely disappointed by the news as this site has been home to a Christmas tree for many years," a spokesperson for the local authority said.
A post about the incident on BBC Radio Stoke's Facebook page was inundated with a number of Christmas-related jokes and puns within a matter of hours.
A commenter wrote: "Tree's up..."oh no it isn't!"
Another added: "Looks like the tree had one too many at the office party."
"Probably fainted because it's only November," a third commented.
