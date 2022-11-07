Pedestrian dies in Burton upon Trent after being struck by car
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car in Burton upon Trent.
Staffordshire Police said officers were called to the southbound carriageway, between Shobnall and Branston at 19:05 GMT on Thursday and a section of the road was closed.
Ambulance crews were unable to save the man and he died at the scene.
The force said it was trying to trace the man's next of kin and has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
The driver of the car, a Lexus, remained at the scene and was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.
