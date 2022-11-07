National Memorial Arboretum's field of remembrance opens
A special service is to be held later to mark the opening of the Royal British Legion's field of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.
The field pays tribute to those who have lost their lives in conflict from World War One to the present day.
More than 8,500 commemorative markers and crosses have been planted there, with personal messages to people who died during service.
The field will be open to the public to pay their respects until 29 November.
More than 55,000 tributes will be planted across six Royal British Legion fields of remembrance around the UK, taking the form of a Little Remembrance Cross, Muslim Crescent, Star of David, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Om or Secular Tribute, a spokesperson said.
