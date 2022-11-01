Staffordshire dog Cheddar rescued from rabbit hole
- Published
Firefighters spent six hours trying to rescue a dog which was stuck underground in a rabbit hole.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to Woodford Lane, Trysull, at 17:30 BST on Monday.
Crews were unable to reach the dog, named Cheddar, and spent six hours digging holes in a bid to free him, but they were unable to retrieve him.
However, when his owners returned the next morning, he was found next to one of the holes dug by fire crews.
Sarah Coulson, one of his owners, said: "We would like to express our thanks to the firefighters for the efforts they put in to help retrieve Cheddar.
"The crews showed amazing commitment throughout and I can't begin to thank them enough."
Station manager Leigh Richards said: "Crews worked extremely hard, and it was very pleasing to see Cheddar was okay.
"It's always relieving when you are able to have such a positive outcome and to see a pet reunited with their owners, especially when they are unscathed."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk