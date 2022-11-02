Free Lichfield panto tickets to bring 'much-needed joy'
A Staffordshire theatre hopes providing free tickets for its festive programme will bring "much-needed joy" to the community.
The Lichfield Garrick is giving away complementary pantomime tickets to families through local charities.
Matt Clay, interim executive manager, said theatre visits provided "an escape from the stresses we are all facing".
It is also running a separate competition until 5 November to win100 tickets for its seasonal shows.
"Not only do the team at Lichfield Garrick want to say thank you to our communities but we hope a visit to theatre will bring some much needed joy," Mr Clay added.
Over the last five years, more than 150 families have attended Lichfield Garrick's pantomime through the family ticket giveaway programme, the theatre said.
As a registered charity, the theatre relies on local business sponsorship for the scheme which it hopes will improve access to cultural experiences.
This year's performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is to run alongside The Bah Humbug Club, from local writer Carolyn Scott Jeffs.
Young children can also attend a festive offering of The Ugly Duckling and Other Stories.
