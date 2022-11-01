Stoke fan gets lifetime ban after sons run on pitch
- Published
A man who encouraged his two sons to run on to the pitch during a Stoke City game has been given a lifetime ban from their matches, the club said.
The boys, aged 11 and 12, ran across the pitch in front of visiting fans during the closing stages of the team's home win against Sheffield United.
It was a "provocative move that could clearly have had huge consequences," the club said.
The man had recently been subject to a three-year footballing banning order.
The club added the boys were not allowed to attend games at the bet365 stadium in Stoke until the start of the 2027/28 season.
"They will be offered the opportunity to engage in a re-education programme with the support of the club's community trust staff," a spokesperson for the Championship club said.
"Entering the pitch while the game is in progress is a criminal offence and action will be taken, regardless of the age of the perpetrators."
Earlier this year it was announced pitch invaders at Premier League and English Football League matches would receive an automatic ban under new measures.
Stoke City FC said they "fully supported" this stance.
The team beat Sheffield 3-1 at the stadium on 8 October.