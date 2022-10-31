Sharlotte Naglis: Mum devastated as drink-driver sentence appeal rejected
The mother of a girl killed by a driver has said she is "devastated" that an appeal to increase his sentence has been rejected.
Six-year-old Sharlotte Naglis and her father were struck while walking in Endon Road, Norton Green, Stoke-on-Trent, in June 2021.
John Owen, 46, was jailed for just over six years earlier this month.
A petition set up by Sharlotte's mother Claire Reynolds saw 5,000 people back calls for a review of the jail term.
"We are continuing to fight and we are trying to overturn their decision," Ms Reynolds said.
The Attorney General's office said an appeal could only be made if a sentence was "not just lenient, but unduly so".
A spokesperson added that "the threshold is a high one, and the test was not met in this case".
Ms Reynolds said she was calling on supporters to email the Attorney General's office to make clear the strength of feeling.
She said that her local MP Jonathan Gullis had been working with her to try and secure a meeting with the Attorney General.
Mr Gullis wrote on Facebook: "Sharlotte's mother, Claire, is so brave," and urged people to email so "the pathetic sentence given to Sharlotte's killer is increased".
The six-year-old was killed just a short distance from her home while she was walking with her father to buy sweets.
Owen, who pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court, had been using his phone and speeding when he lost control of his car.
It was also found that he had been under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
The campaign to increase his sentence, led by Ms Reynolds, following fears he could be released in three years for good behaviour.
"Every day is hard, even just to get out of bed is hard," she said.
"But what I keep telling myself is that Sharlotte's life means more than him spending three years in there."
"My whole life is Sharlotte and it always will be."
