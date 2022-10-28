Stoke-on-Trent mums' support network reports referrals spike
A support network for mothers says it has seen a huge spike in referrals amid the cost-of-living crisis.
The Stoke-on-Trent Mothers Support Network used to see no more than 10 people a week, but the figure is now 10 every weekday, it says.
It adds the annual costs for electricity and gas have risen threefold, from £2,500 to £7,500.
Laura Carter from the group said it was "a tiny organisation just trying to do what we can".
She stated: "We volunteer our petrol, our time to do this and we're having to make the really difficult choices of what journeys we can afford to deliver to, which is... horrendous.
"It's just upsetting, it's just really upsetting. You think 10 referrals a day doesn't sound like a huge amount, but when you include the family, you're looking at 30, 40, 50 people that are coming in each and every day and there's three of us."
Ms Carter said the organisation was seeing people needing "gas and electricity support or they've got no access to food".
Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central Jo Gideon told BBC Radio Stoke she was sure of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's commitment to protecting families affected most by the cost-of-living crisis.
She said: "The cutting has to be done in a very sensitive way and I was pleased that Rishi made that commitment to compassionate conservatism, which is where I come from, that we understand the most vulnerable must be protected."
