Burton upon Trent: Family pays tribute to woman found dead
- Published
The family of a woman found dead at a property said words cannot express their sadness at their loss.
Lisa Holland, 39, was found dead on Victoria Crescent in Burton upon Trent at about 19:00 BST on 20 October.
A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder has been released on bail while inquiries continue.
Staffordshire Police said Ms Holland's family was being supported and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
"We cannot express in words the sadness and sorrow that we feel about our great loss," her family said in a tribute issued through police.
Det Insp Ian Fitzgerald said: "Our thoughts remain with Lisa's family at this time and we continue to offer them the support of family liaison officers."
The force appealed for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious near the address on the day Ms Holland died to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk