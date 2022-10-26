Louis Watkiss: HSE leads Tamworth SnowDome death criminal inquiry
A criminal investigation into the death of a boy at an indoor snow sports centre has been formally handed to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
The agency confirmed on Wednesday it is now leading the probe into the death of Louis Watkiss at Tamworth SnowDome.
The 12-year-old died at the scene after being hurt in a collision during a tobogganing party with friends in September 2021.
The HSE will look to see if any health and safety laws were breached, it said.
A man was also injured during the incident which involved one of the snow centre's employees, the workplace health and safety regulator has said.
A joint investigation with Staffordshire Police was launched at the time of the collision.
Andrew Johnson, principal inspector at HSE, said: "We continue to prioritise and thoroughly investigate the death of Louis."
He added: "We are in regular contact with Louis' family."
The youngster, from Sutton Coldfield, was a talented saxophone player his parents have previously said in a tribute.
