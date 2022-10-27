Staffordshire University launches support hub for abuse survivors charities
- Published
Staffordshire University has set up a support hub for charities working with survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.
The Violence Against Women and Girls hub launches on Thursday at the Stoke-on-Trent campus.
It aims to bring together organisations and build a network to find the best ways to connect with victims.
Dr Em Temple-Malt said while there were lots of people working hard to support people, there was "often a disconnect between different organisations".
"We want to provide an opportunity to come together, share best practice and help to shape future provision in the region," the postgraduate course leader for Sociology and Social Justice said.
Dr Temple-Malt recently led a project alongside Dr Laura Walton-Williams and university students, commissioned by Staffordshire Women's Aid, that reached out to women from minority groups in the county.
The report identified factors that might prevent victims reporting offences. These included language barriers, wanting to protect their children, feared stigma and shame within their community or not wanting to fuel negative perceptions about their community.
The university said that the report led to the delivery of training events and an online webinar to raise awareness of the particular needs of victims from minority ethnic communities, plus a short film made by Women's Aid.
Dr Temple-Malt described the hub as "an exciting opportunity for organisations in a range of fields to come to us with issues or predicaments that they don't fully understand and need support with".
