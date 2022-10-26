Biddulph social food store sees customers rise 50%
The number of people using a social supermarket in Staffordshire has gone up by about 50% in the last couple of months, the charity running it says.
Similar stores have sprung up across the country in recent years.
Like food banks they cater for those struggling to put meals on the table, but unlike them charge for products - usually at heavily discounted prices.
The Green Tree House community food pantry in Biddulph, Staffordshire, allows people to have 10 items for £5.
Chair Amanda Beech said the charity was being approached not just by people on benefits, but also those in "good salary jobs that can't afford to eat" due to the cost-of-living crisis.
"People are scared. Money that they're getting seems to be getting less and it's not covering everything," she said.
"[The prices] of things, basic things, have shot up and people just can't manage.
"They're just in fear, the heating bills, the mortgage, the rent. It's just a constant thing they're talking about."
Figures released on Tuesday showed the prices of many staple foods had risen 65% in a year.
The project started out as home cooked food being served at reduced rates from the Green Tree House Craft Cafe on High Street, but has since been followed by the community food pantry initiative.
The store itself now caters for about 50 customers a month, up from 35 earlier in the year. It also runs a second store in Congleton, in Cheshire.
Food is bought in and sold at cheaper prices, with the charity largely dependent on donations.
Helen Mavin, a volunteer at the cafe and store in Biddulph, said some days they were "really, really busy and we never stop and we have a queue outside".
"We are seeing more and more families coming in and we know people work, but people are struggling," she added.
