Fenton firm offers staff cost-of-living wage aid
Staff working for a Stoke-on-Trent company are being allowed to take up to half their monthly wage early to help with rising bills.
Distribution service Dee Set does not charge employees to take advantage of the offer.
The company says the scheme is to help workers pay for unexpected bills without having to use payday loans or credit cards.
Fenton-based Dee Set employs about 3,500 people.
Similar measures have been offered by national companies including Bupa, Next, Greene King, Co-op and Halfords.
Dee Set has been running the scheme for nearly five weeks, allowing workers via the Wagestream app to draw money early on a week-by-week basis.
It said most of those taking advantage of the measure did so in the week before normal payday, adding it had offered coaching to staff to help them manage their finances.
Antony Lee, a Dee Set director, said: "We know first hand how much the cost of living has risen, Wagestream allows our colleagues to take control of their finances."
He said the scheme should remove "panic about an unexpected bill".
