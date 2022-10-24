Arson probe after Stoke-on-Trent ski centre fire
- Published
A fire that caused damage totalling about £14,000 to a dry ski slope centre is being treated as arson.
The blaze at Stoke Ski Centre on Festival Way, Stoke-on-Trent, started at about 21:30 BST on Saturday, Staffordshire Police said.
A wooden lodge was destroyed and about 40 mats on the ski slopes were damaged, the centre added.
An investigation is under way, with the force saying the fire is thought to have been started deliberately.
Replacing the mats will cost about £14,000 but the site is still open, the centre says.
