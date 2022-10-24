Desert Rat statue unveiled to mark El Alamein anniversary
A statue of a desert rat, the nickname given to soldiers who fought at the Second Battle of El Alamein, has been unveiled in Staffordshire.
Former and serving soldiers from the 7th Armoured Brigade gathered at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark the battle's 80th anniversary.
The battle started on 23 October 1942 and ended on 11 November in Egypt.
"A Desert Rats memorial unveiled...is not only moving but inspiring", retired Major General Patrick Cordingley said.
"Remembering those Desert Rats that have given their lives in wars is so very important to us all," the Commander of the 7th Armoured Brigade in 1990 during the first Gulf War, continued.
The service was conducted by dignitaries from the Desert Rats Association, the 4th Infantry Brigade and the 7th Light Mechanised Brigade Combat Team as well as current Desert Rats.
There were musical performances by the band of the Royal Yeomanry and a lone piper from the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards played.
The statue, which features a steel jerboa (the name for a desert rat) on a stone plinth carved by veterans to resemble sand dunes, is more than 2m (9.8ft) high and points towards El Alamein.
