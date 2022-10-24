MP Chris Pincher faces standards investigation
- Published
A watchdog has opened its probe into an MP involved in the controversy that led to Boris Johnson's fall from office.
Former Conservative MP for Tamworth Chris Pincher quit as deputy chief whip in June amid allegations he sexually assaulted two guests at a London club.
He is under investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Kathryn Stone.
She opened the probe citing allegations of "actions causing significant damage to the reputation of the House".
Mr Pincher now sits as an independent member in the Commons.
That is because he had the Conservative whip removed when a formal complaint about him was made to the watchdog, which examines reports of bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct.
Mr Pincher quit his government role on 30 June after allegedly assaulting fellow guests at the Carlton Club venue the evening before.
There swiftly emerged revelations that then-prime minister Mr Johnson had ignored earlier accusations of sexual misconduct against Mr Pincher before appointing him deputy chief whip.
At the time, Mr Johnson was already under fire amid the so-called Partygate affair relating to conduct in breach of the pandemic lockdown rules he had helped to set, with nearly 150 of his parliamentary colleagues having voted against him in a no-confidence motion.
In the wake of the Mr Pincher controversy, nearly 60 ministerial resignations were then submitted in July, with Mr Johnson ultimately conceding he could no longer command his government, setting off a chain of events that has seen three UK prime ministers in the space of seven weeks.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk