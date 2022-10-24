Black History Month: Museum honours Cheshire's first black policeman
- Published
An exhibition dedicated to Cheshire Police's first black police officer has been set up at the Museum of Policing in Warrington.
Ken Grosvenor first joined the force in February 1971 and served for nearly three decades, about half of them with Crewe CID.
The display highlights his achievements throughout his career, including paving the way for other black officers.
The 81-year-old said he was "honoured" to be formally acknowledged.
"Being a black officer in the early 1970s was not an easy road to travel, but the fact that I had served in the British Army somehow prepared me for the journey," he said.
"I was fortunate to find a cadre of officers with whom I could gel and who were supportive throughout my career."
A year after securing the role, Mr Grosvenor received a chief constable commendation for the arrest of two men who stole a motor vehicle.
He went on to join Crewe CID as a detective constable and stayed there for 14 years.
He also became Branch Secretary of the Unison union and played a pivotal role in the negotiations for the relocation of staff to the new headquarters in Winsford, before he retired in 2005, the force said.
"It is inspiring to see Ken getting this recognition and humbling to know that he paved the way for myself and others in the constabulary," Det Sgt Upile Mtitimila said.
"The power of seeing someone like you in uniform, in policing, cannot be overstated and Ken's service and the work of the museum I am sure will connect with many - some of whom may not have previously considered a career in policing."
Mr Grosvenor's daughter followed in his footsteps and now who works in Cheshire Police's witness care unit.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk