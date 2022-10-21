Burton upon Trent murder arrest after death of woman
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman at a property in Staffordshire.
Police were called by the ambulance service at 19:00 BST on Thursday to Victoria Crescent in Burton upon Trent.
A 35-year-old man, from the town, is in custody and being questioned by officers.
Staffordshire Police said the pair had known each other, adding the woman's next of kin had been notified and were being supported by officers.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.