Appeal after Stoke man shot by air weapon after checking disturbance
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 50s was shot by an air weapon.
The force attended an address near Brookwood Drive, Stoke-on-Trent, at around 10:15 BST on 5 October, following reports of violence.
The victim, who sustained a significant eye injury, said he opened his window to check a disturbance outside, where he saw four men dressed in black.
Three teenagers were arrested but released on conditional police bail.
The boys, aged 17, 15 and 14, from Stoke-on-Trent, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. They cannot be named due to their age.
The victim was taken to hospital after the incident by ambulance with life-changing injuries.
West Midlands Police are now appealing for witnesses and particularly CCTV footage of Brookwood Drive, Laski Crescent and the surrounding streets.
