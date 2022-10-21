Black History Month: Stoke-on-Trent homage to Doug Brown
A city has paid homage to its key black historical figures as part of Black History Month celebrations.
The former Stoke-on-Trent lord mayor, Doug Brown, has been highlighted after a 20-year career within the council.
Mr Brown served in the army during World War Two, helping wounded soldiers before going on to work in the NHS.
"Stoke-on-Trent is a proudly diverse city and black histories are a key part of its history and culture," councillor Abi Brown, the council leader said.
Mr Brown, whose father came to England from Ghana, died in January 2002 at the age of 80 following a two-year battle with motor neurone disease.
He became a physiotherapist for Stoke City F.C in 1960 and set up the Ladsandads initiative to encourage youngsters into football. The organisation is still going today.
In 1967, he was elected to Stoke-on-Trent City Council and served two terms as lord mayor in 1984 and 1997.
During his tenure, he met King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana on several occasions.
His son, Martin, said: "Dad loved his work and the City of Stoke-on-Trent where he was born and raised with his two brothers Eugene and Roy, who also played for Stoke.
"Dad also won an award for "It's my City" which was presented to him again by the late Princess Diana."
The achievements of Olympic sprinter Ashleigh Nelson, Reverend Geoff Eze and Chax Barbers have also been celebrated by the city.
