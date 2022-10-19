Drugs raids in Newcastle-under-Lyme and Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
Drugs with a street value of £750,000 have been seized in raids in Newcastle-under-Lyme and Stoke-on-Trent.
Three people were arrested by Staffordshire Police officers at five residential addresses in Burslem and Tunstall and two business premises in Kidsgrove and Milton on Tuesday.
Class A drugs, mobile phones, scales and cash were confiscated.
Insp Hayley Eaton said it was part of an ongoing operation to tackle drug supply in Stoke-on-Trent.
"Information and intelligence from our communities is key and, if you report your concerns, then we will take action," she added.
Officers arrested two men, aged 24 and 33, both from Burslem, on suspicion of conspiring to supply class A drugs.
The 33-year-old has been charged and is due to appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre later.
A 32-year-old man, also from the town, was arrested on suspicion of offering to supply crack cocaine.
He and the 24-year-old have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk