Staffordshire: New home for dog after weight loss transformation
A morbidly obese dog has found a new home after losing almost half of her body weight by swimming.
Roxanne, an eight-year-old Staffie cross, was brought to an RSPCA centre in Cheshire as her former owners struggled to care for her.
At 38.5kg, Roxanne found it hard to walk and breathe, the animal welfare charity said.
After losing 17kg, she now has a permanent home with her fosterers, Hazel and Mike Ducker from Shropshire.
"Roxanne was clearly well-loved but had been over-indulged over the years with lots of unhealthy treats and was morbidly obese," said Angela Chan, the dog rehoming coordinator at the RSPCA's Crewe, Nantwich & District branch.
During a 10-month transformation, RSPCA staff put Roxanne through a course of hydrotherapy, as swimming allowed her to freely move her muscles but avoid putting pressure on her joints.
Ms Chan added: "As well as being fitter and healthier, Roxanne is now having lots of fun with her new family."
RSPCA chief veterinary officer Caroline Allen said: "Pet obesity is a serious welfare issue and recent studies have suggested that around half of all pet dogs are overweight.
"We are, quite literally, killing our pets with kindness."
The charity has said it fears the cost of living crisis means more animals are coming into its care while fewer people are considering taking on a new pet, highlighting a potential animal rescue crisis.
