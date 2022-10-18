Stafford bus converted into night-time safe space for women
- Published
A new project aimed at helping women feel safer at night has been introduced in Stafford.
The Stafford Safe Space Bus will be located in the town centre on weekends and manned by the Stafford Street Pastors.
It has been converted to provide room for people to have a space to be able to talk if they feel upset or vulnerable.
It has taken up residence in the town's Market Square.
Volunteers onboard will be on hand to offer support and make sure they are able to get home safely.
Stafford Borough Council helped buy the bus after securing £300,000 of funding from the Staffordshire Commissioners Office (SCO) to support initiatives aimed at tackling violence against women and girls.
"Looking after our residents and keeping them safe is at the heart of everything that is driven forward by the council, " said councillor Jeremy Pert, deputy leader and cabinet member for communities.
Trevor Partington, chair of Stafford Street Pastors, added: "Being able to provide a 'Safe Space' during the evening and into the early hours, as well as patrolling the town to keep the streets safe, will greatly enhance our work."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk