Stoke-on-Trent bikers' toy run searching for new venue
Alternative venues are being sought by a group of bikers to end their annual Christmas toy collection event in Stoke-on-Trent.
At least 1,500 motorcyclists turn out for the Star Bikers' Christmas Toy Run each year with it culminating with food and entertainment at Kings Hall.
But the group says hiring the hall at about £1,000 costs too much.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council has offered a discount and is also supporting their search for another venue.
Toy donation points are set up around the city before they are collected given to children in hospital
Crowds line the streets as the procession goes through the city each year ahead of an evening of entertainment at the hall.
Bloke Waterfield, from the group said the event, which has been running for over 40 years, was a big deal in the city.
"I sometimes feel I don't think that's recognised enough how big an event it is and how such few people actually organise it, so.. that's why people are passionate about it," he said.
"It shows the city in an extremely good way."
A spokesperson for Stoke-on-Trent City Council said it was having ongoing discussions with the the group to help find them somewhere within their budget after not being able to offer more of a discount than 20%.
