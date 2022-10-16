Hundreds march to keep Burton upon Trent beer heritage centre open

The march
Campaigners walked along the High Street and then on to the National Brewery Centre on Sunday

Campaigners battling to keep a heritage brewery centre open have staged a march in Staffordshire.

Hundreds of people gathered to walk along High Street, Burton upon Trent, to the National Brewery Centre (NBC) on Sunday.

Owners Molson Coors want the centre to be its new headquarters after selling its current base on the High Street.

Up to 50 jobs are at risk from the closure of the site, which has a museum and in-house brewery.

Organiser Jack Burrows said Burton and brewing were historically linked

The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) said shutting the centre would be a "devastating loss" as it was "the only museum in the UK focused solely on our brewing heritage".

At one point Burton produced about a quarter of the UK's beer, and more than 30 breweries once operated there.

March organiser Jack Burrows said Burton was synonymous with brewing.

"Brewing is in our heritage," he said.

"All over the UK, when people think of Burton, they think of brewing, without the National Brewery Centre we fear that connect between Burton and its history of brewing will be lost instantly, forever."

Molson Coors has said it was committed to managing the move "sensitively" and was having ongoing discussions with the centre's heritage trust and the council, about preserving the historic buildings on the site until a new centre can be found for them.

About 500 staff will move to the new headquarters and none of those jobs are thought to be at risk.

The loss of the museum would be devastating, Camra says

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics