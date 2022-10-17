Work begins on major Staffordshire road resurfacing scheme
Road closures and speed limits are to be introduced as major roadworks get under way in Staffordshire.
The county council is carrying out repairs to drainage and kerbing in Weston, near Stafford.
The works on the A51 London Road and A518 Stafford Road/Uttoxeter Road are estimated to take 10 weeks.
For the duration of the project, there will be temporary lane closures, traffic lights and 30mph speed limits to keep workers safe.
There will also be overnight road closures, between 19:00- 06:00, from 7 November until 10 December for the resurfacing, with diversions in place.
The council said access would be maintained for residents and businesses, and staff would be "doing their upmost to reduce any disruption".
"This is an important scheme for the area which will extend the life of the road and keep it in good condition," said councillor David Williams.
"For the safety of crews and road users, some temporary road closures and overnight closures are necessary.
"Our highways crews will be doing everything they can to minimise any inconvenience and we would like to thank people in advance for their co-operation."
