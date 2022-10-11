Billionaire John Caudwell turns off heat to support Ukraine
Billionaire John Caudwell has switched off the heat in his mansion to show solidarity with Ukraine.
The mobile phone entrepreneur, who lives at Broughton Hall, Eccleshall, said he is only heating his bedroom, and has put an extra duvet on his bed.
"I've switched everything off or down," he said.
The philanthropist added he was still a high energy user. "But I've cut it down dramatically in sympathy with the Ukrainian people," he said.
"My house has one warm room, which is the kitchen, and all the rest of the rooms are switched off except the bedroom, which has a tiny bit of heat on," he added.
He revealed he had also turned the heat down in his swimming pool.
Mr Caudwell is worth £1.58bn, according to The Sunday Times Rich List, which ranks him as the UK's 115th wealthiest resident.
He founded the Caudwell Children charity to help disabled and autistic children across the UK.
In a recently published autobiography, Love Pain and Money, the Phones4U founder spoke of the "fight for survival" he faced against childhood bullies in Stoke-on-Trent.
"I was only about five years old when a kid... threw what we used to call a 'half-ender', which was a half of a whole brick. Threw it at me and split my head open. And it was gushing with blood," he said.
"I was nearly knocked out. Life was a bit like that, you know, it was rough."
The entrepreneur, who previously donated £500,000 to the Conservative party, also said he had offered to advise Liz Truss on economic policy.
"I'll be probably the only advisor she'll ever have that's got a combination of intellectual ability without a snout in the trough. Because I've got no vested interests whatsoever," he added.
